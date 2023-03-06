Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and his executive team presented the 2023-2025 budget request for the Office of the Secretary of State to legislators. This budget includes two major requests: $30 million for the implementation of a centralized statewide voter registration and elections management system and $15 million for “Project Orion” to overhaul Nevada’s business licensing portal.
“Updating the state’s technology is critical to ensuring our government is transparent and accessible – Nevadans deserve systems that work for them and doesn’t make their lives harder,” said Secretary Aguilar. “These technology upgrades to our election and business licensing systems have long been needed – and our office is ready to use this funding to make great improvements across the state. I’m thankful for the team in the Secretary of State’s Office for their endless dedication to making these systems work better for all Nevadans.”
The $30 million allocation, if approved by legislators, will fund the speedy implementation of the Voter Registration and Elections Management Solution (VREMS) to create a centralized statewide voter registration database.
This system, prescribed by Assembly Bill 422 which was passed in the 2021 legislature, will make our elections more consistent across all 17 counties and increase transparency in voter data.
$15 million for Project Orion will allow the Secretary of State’s Office to rapidly accelerate fixes to Nevada’s business licensing software suite and begin building a framework for the future.
The Secretary of State’s budget request also includes:
- Language access to translate critical business, election and public, information provided by the Secretary of State’s Office,
- New staff positions to support the business portal and elections teams,
- Mail ballot tracking and notification system,
- NVSOS.gov website redesign,
- And more