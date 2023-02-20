Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and the Deputy Secretary of Securities Erin Houston will be presenting the Secretary of State’s first bill to the Nevada Legislature on Tuesday morning.
The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 67, will establish a statewide securities restitution fund to provide financial assistance to victims of securities violations.
Often, victims of fraud receive little or no compensation for their losses and can experience devastating financial loss.
The Secretary of State's Office says the most vulnerable communities, especially our senior community and other adults living on fixed income, are hit the hardest.
The Office will use the fund to help victims get back on their feet by providing restitution assistance through the fund.
(Nevada Secretary of State)