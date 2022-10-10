Better Business Bureau with local partners American Document Destruction, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and KTVN 2 News invites consumers and businesses in the Reno / Sparks area to take part in Secure Your ID Day on Saturday, October 15th.
The event which will be held at the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. provides free document shredding.
Nevada ranked sixth highest per capita in reported identity theft in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission. In the United States, identity fraud losses jumped to $24 billion, a 79% increase over 2020 (Javelin Strategy & Research).
"Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is," said Timothy Johnston, Vice President of Outreach of BBB Mountain West. "Make sure you shred any documents that include personal or sensitive information to help avoid identity theft."
Bring up to three boxes or bags of documents for free document shredding. Documents to be shredded should be removed from binders, but staples, paper clips, CDs, and floppy discs are okay to shred.
Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, a BBB Accredited Charity.
For more information on BBB Secure Your ID Day, visit BBB.org/SYID.