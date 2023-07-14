U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto joined local leaders and advocates in Reno Friday to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of making human trafficking a felony in Nevada.
Senator Cortez Masto also unveiled her more recent work in Washington, D.C. that cracks down on human trafficking.
"The work is now to make sure they become survivors. It's a work that I will continue to do in the Senate that you've heard about. But most importantly the new work that still needs to be done."
On January 5th, President Biden signed two bipartisan bills into law written by Senator Cortez Masto (D-NV).
The first bill helps train law enforcement to recognize and rescue children at risk of being trafficked.
And the second bill combats human trafficking activity on social media platforms.