The attending physician to Congress says he's cleared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to continue with his planned schedule. That word from Dr. Brian Monahan comes after he evaluated an incident Wednesday when McConnell appeared to freeze up at an event in Kentucky. The 81-year-old McConnell remained silent for about 30 seconds during a news conference. Several weeks ago in Washington, he had a similar episode. In March, McConnell suffered a concussion and broke a rib after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a hotel. The health episodes have fueled concern among Republican senators and intense speculation about his ability to remain as leader.