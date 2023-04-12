State lawmakers are considering a bill that would separate the University of Nevada from the Nevada System of Higher Education.
This includes the university's Reno and Las Vegas locations, as well as the Desert Research Institute.
According to the policies outlined in Senate Bill 347, NSHE would then be consisted of state colleges, community colleges and administrative services.
The proposed bill would create a Board of Trustees for each state and community college.
It would also create a new board to take over certain responsibilities from NSHE and provide support to the university.