At Tuesday's meeting of the Clark County Commission, commissioners unanimously selected Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen to serve the remainder of retired Senator Chris Brooks’ term in Senate District 3.
The appointment comes after Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzro submitted a letter to the Clark County Commission earlier this month supporting Nguyen.
“In the State Assembly, Assemblywoman Nguyen was exceptionally effective in navigating the legislative process and delivering for the constituents of her district,'' said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “In the State Senate, I have no doubt that Senator Nguyen will be equally as effective in improving the lives of hardworking Nevadans. I am excited to welcome her to the State Senate and our Democratic Caucus.”
“I am humbled and honored to receive this appointment to the State Senate and look forward to the task ahead,” said Senator Rochelle Nguyen. She continued, “I plan on working hard to ensure we are adequately funding our public schools, that health care is affordable as well as accessible, and that all voices are represented.”
First appointed to the State Assembly in 2018, Assemblywoman Nguyen won re-election in 2020 and again in 2022 with 58% of the vote.
Senator Nguyen will become the first Democratic member of the AAPI community to serve in the State Senate.
She will serve on the following committees for the 2023 Legislative Session:
- Finance
- Judiciary
- Health and Human Services, Vice-chair