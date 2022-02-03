U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $30,551,703 she helped secure through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be coming to Nevada to support public transportation, including cleaner transportation technologies, and help the state’s economy continue to recover from the pandemic.
“Workers and families need safe and reliable transit services, which is why I made sure that the infrastructure bill included significant funding to improve access to public transportation,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These investments will help us create jobs, grow our economy, combat the climate crisis, and keep Nevadans safe. I’ll continue to work in the Senate to connect communities and make sure transit in our state is affordable and efficient.”
Fiscal Year 2022 funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be distributed as follows:
- $16,201,916 to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada
- $5,256,705 to the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County
- $6,722,855 to the state of Nevada
- $1,594,407 to the Tahoe Transportation District
- $707,166 to Carson City
- $37,601 to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
- $28,677 to the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
- $1,441 to the Elko Band Council
- $935 to the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe