On Monday, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto toured Aqua Metals’ Innovation Center in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex to highlight Nevada’s growing clean energy economy and new jobs coming to the region.
Aqua Metals is about to open their brand-new sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling center and is hiring new employees, thanks to federal support from Cortez Masto.
The Senator says the new recycling center is helping the competitiveness of Nevada's lithium supply chain.
"This is one of our emerging clean technologies and that is happening, and the research is happening right here in our state," the Senator said.
Senator Cortez Masto has been a big supporter for renewable energy through her Innovation State Initiative.
This effort has helped support the global competitiveness of Nevada’s lithium supply chain.