U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) helped introduce the No Budget, No Pay Act, which promotes fiscal responsibility in Congress by prohibiting lawmakers from getting paid if Congress fails to pass government funding legislation in time for the new Fiscal Year.
This bipartisan legislation would also ensure that no member of Congress continues to receive a paycheck Rosen Helps Introduce “No Budget, No Pay” Act to Promote Fiscal Responsibility in Congress while millions of Americans cannot during a shutdown.
“No member of Congress should receive a paycheck if we fail to do the basic work of passing a budget and funding the government,” said Senator Rosen. “This bipartisan legislation will hold lawmakers accountable, promote more fiscal responsibility in Washington, and help fix inaction and dysfunction in Congress.”
Former Nevada Senator Dean Heller introduced a similar bill to Congress back in 2011, but no vote was held.