U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced she’s joined the bipartisan Military Spouse Hiring Act to improve hiring opportunities for military spouses.
Due to frequent moves by military families, military spouses are often forced to find new jobs with every change in their servicemember’s duty station.
This bipartisan bill would amend the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to incentivize employers and businesses to hire military spouses.
According to a recent survey, military spouse employment is one of the top issues affecting active duty families, and the top contributor to financial stress among military families.
“Our servicemembers and their families make tremendous sacrifices for our country, and their constant relocation makes it difficult for military spouses to find steady employment,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan legislation to incentivize more businesses to hire military spouses and ensure they have access to good-paying jobs. I’ll always work to provide our servicemembers and their families with the tools to thrive.”
Last year, Senator Rosen helped introduce the Military Family Nutrition Access Act to support active duty military families experiencing food insecurity.
(Office of Senator Jacky Rosen)