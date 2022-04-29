U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, announced that Nevada is set to receive more than $2 million in support for small businesses.
“Nevada’s small businesses still need more support as they get back on their feet,” said Senator Rosen. “This important funding that I supported will help ensure Nevada’s small businesses have the resources they need to thrive.”
This funding comes as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) established by the American Rescue Plan that they helped pass.
“Our small businesses are at the heart of our communities, and their continued recovery is critical to our economic rebound,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I was glad to ensure the American Rescue Plan included this lifeline for Nevada small businesses, and I’ll keep working to make sure they have everything they need to succeed.”