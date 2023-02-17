U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced she is introducing the bipartisan Veteran Education Empowerment Act with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), to create, maintain, and operate Student Veteran Centers at universities and colleges across the nation to help student veterans transitioning from military to civilian life.
Identical companion legislation is being introduced in the House of Representatives by Reps. Lois Frankel (D-FL) and Michael Waltz (R-FL).
“We owe our veterans an immense debt of gratitude for the sacrifices they have made, and the least we can do is to make sure they are taken care of when they return home,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan legislation that will help to address the unique needs of student veterans pursuing a higher education in Nevada and across the country by providing resources and assistance as they transition from the battlefield to the classroom and workforce.”
“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women who have bravely served our country,” said Senator Rubio. “This legislation would help student veterans with the transition from military to civilian life, ensuring that they have the opportunity to succeed in their education and career goals.”
Student veterans often face unique challenges enrolling in and attending college. They may have been away from school for long periods or struggle with service-related disabilities, and many are older than their peers with families to support. These hurdles can lead to high dropout rates and limit potential job opportunities.
The bipartisan legislation would reauthorize and improve a grant program designed to help institutions of higher education establish and operate Student Veteran Centers, which provide a one-stop-shop for student veterans to find academic support, networking opportunities, peer mentorship, financial assistance, and career services. Senators Rosen and Rubio introduced nearly identical legislation last Congress.
The bipartisan and bicameral Veteran Education Empowerment Act is endorsed by over a dozen veteran service organizations, including the Student Veterans of America, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
