Seniors needing to escape the heat can take advantage of the Washoe County Senior Center.
In a tweet, the county says the center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and serves lunch.
They also have a library, computer room, pool table and more.
It is located at 1155 East 9th Street in Reno.
Another option for those looking to cool down is the Nevada Cares Campus.
It is open for day services from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers a food tent with access to water, according to a statement from a Washoe County spokesperson.