Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, March 13, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the South Valleys Library located at 15670 Wedge Parkway in Reno.

Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health.

A free shot clinic will also be available.

For more information, please call (775) 240-2745.

