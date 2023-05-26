In a brief ceremony yesterday, Carson High School celebrated seven senior student-athletes who will continue their athletic careers in college after graduation.
“These athletes were outstanding role models and competitors at Carson High School and are taking their talents to the next level,” said Carson High School Athletic Director Blair Roman. “We congratulate them on their outstanding accomplishments and wish them the best of luck as they continue their athletic careers.”
Carson High School seniors who have signed or committed to intercollegiate athletic programs listed below by their first name followed by last name (alphabetized).
Carson High School Senior Athlete Recognition 2022-2023
- Isaac Avina, Football, Sierra College, Rocklin, Calif.
- Quentin Beck, Baseball, Butte College, Oroville, Calif.
- Corine Doran, Softball, Northern Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
- Parker Maldonado, Baseball, Lassen Junior College, Susanville, Calif.
- Aiden McNabb, Baseball, Butte College, Oroville, Calif.
- Josue Rivas, Men’s Soccer, Truckee Meadows Community College, Reno, Nev.
- Gracie Walt, Women’s Soccer, College of Idaho, Caldwell, Idaho
(Carson City School District)