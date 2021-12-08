The Washoe County School District is coordinating with the Washoe County Health District, Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada to host 13 COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 5-11.
In addition, Renown Health and the Health District are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those aged 5-11 today from 4-6 p.m. at 10315 Professional Circle in Reno, In total, there are 14 opportunities in the next 10 days for youth 5-11 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome to any of the below events, but appointments can be made by clicking on the link for each event. These events are only for those 5-11 years old, and the child does not have to attend the school where the vaccine event is being held. Second dose appointments will be held at the same site exactly three weeks later.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for those aged 5-11 and the dosage is one-third the size of a standard dose. For information on COVID-19 vaccinations for children and teens, go here. See all School District vaccine events here. All COVID-19 vaccines are free, no insurance is required and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive the vaccine.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Health District/Renown Health, Hometown Health Building, 10315 Professional Cir, Reno, 4-6 p.m. – Appointments here
Monday, Dec. 13
- Smithridge Elementary, 4801 Neil Rd., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Mendive Middle, 1900 Whitewood Dr., Sparks, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Risley Elementary, 1900 Sullivan Ln., Sparks, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Vaughn Middle, 1200 Bresson Ave., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Anderson Elementary, 1055 Berrum Ln., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- Sun Valley Elementary, 5490 Leon Dr., Sun Valley, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Dodson Elementary, 4355 Houston Dr., Reno, 3:15-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Loder Elementary, 600 Apple St., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
Thursday, Dec. 16
- Duncan/Traner Community Library, 1650 Carville Dr., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Clayton Middle, 1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
- Mathews Elementary, 2750 Elementary Dr., Reno, 3-6:30 p.m. – Appointments here
Friday, Dec. 17
- O’Brien Middle, 10500 Stead Blvd., Reno, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. – Appointments here
- Dilworth Middle, 255 Prater Way, Sparks, 10 a.m. -2 p.m. – Appointments here
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-11 on Nov. 2, 2021 after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization the week prior.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County, visit www.COVID19Washoe.com.
(Washoe County Health District)