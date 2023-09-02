The National Weather Service in Reno issued a severe thunderstorm warning for East central Churchill County until 3:45 p.m. on September 2, 2023.
The warning is mainly for rural areas of East central Churchill County.
At 3:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of New Pass Summit, moving northeast at 30 mph.
NWS warned of wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail that could cause damage to homes or even cars in the area.
People are advised to move inside if conditions stay this way. For protection it's best to stay in a room on the lowest floor of a building. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.