A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is posted for the eastern part of Nevada through 8pm Sunday evening. This includes the counties of Elko, Eureka, Lander, Nye, White Pine, and Lincoln. A watch means the ingredients are there for severe weather to occur. A warning means it’s happening. Even though the Truckee Meadows is not included in the watch, we are not out of the woods either. The storms are capable of producing large hail, heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Threats in Reno are the same as to the east, but the chance of the storms turning severe is lower. Reno will be in the clear by 7pm. There have already been at least a couple warnings for hail the size of half dollars or larger plus strong winds in central/eastern Nevada Sunday. This is big enough to damage cars and roofs. Each of those warnings were radar indicated, which means we don’t’ have confirmation out in the field.
An area of low pressure is moving east and giving the atmosphere extra juice and lift to get storms going. There is also plenty of moisture to work with. The storms are moving around fifteen to twenty miles per hour, which is enough time for the storms to saturate and produce a good amount of soaking rain. The moderate to heavy rain lowers the fire risk, but with the abundance of lightning, the threat remains. The trick is getting the lightning lined up perfectly with the rain. Our radar is showing rain rates approaching a few inches per hour in stronger cells, but hail might have something to that. Our radar also shows six hour rain totals between a few hundredths of an inch to upwards of half an inch in the Basin and Range.
By evening the storms will be east of Reno and skies will clear tomorrow. With some leftover moisture, fog cannot be ruled out Monday morning. Other than the chance for fog, Labor Day looks great with temperatures in the 70’s. Best to hold off on hiking or camping until Monday. If you hear thunder go indoors, and if you see standing water it’s best to turn around and not drive through it. Standing water is oftentimes deeper than it appears.