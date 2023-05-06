Big Chicken, a chicken sandwich concept founded by legendary basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, recently announced it has signed leases of its two newest locations in Carson City and Minden.
Part of a six-unit agreement across Northwest Nevada, Big Chicken in Carson City and Minden are set to be the first two locations to open for experienced restaurant owner and longtime Carson City resident, Damon Kreizenbeck.
“We were fortunate to have secured two prime locations to open our first Big Chicken restaurants in Carson City and Minden. Since signing the leases, we’ve been beyond excited to share the announcement,” said Kreizenbeck. “As a Northern Nevada resident for the last 33 years, I’m confident that Big Chicken will quickly become a go-to lunch and dinner spot for residents as well as for those passing through. There’s nothing else in the area that brings BIG flavor, BIG food and BIG fun quite like Big Chicken.”
The first location to open will be in Carson City at the 444 East Williams Street City Center. Closely to follow will be the opening in Minden, with a location set on the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 88.
Both restaurants are expected to open in late 2023 as the third and fourth locations in the state.