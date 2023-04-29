One person sustained minor burns after a shed fire in northwest Sparks Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of City View Terrance.
First arriving units found a fully involved shed in the backyard with fire extension to the adjacent fence and landscape.
The fire was quickly brought under control and one person was treated by REMSA.
Four engines, 1 Truck, and a Battalion Chief responded with assistance from Sparks Police Department and REMSA.
The fire is currently under investigation and no other injuries have been reported.