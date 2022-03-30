Authorities say a homicide suspect has been found after a shooting near Old Highway 40 west of Carlin Tuesday night.
58-year-old Daniel Goodyear was wanted in connection with the homicide, Eureka County Sheriff's Office says.
They did not immediately say where Goodyear was found or when.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), the Eureka County Sheriff's Office called for assistance around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, saying one person had been shot.
SWAT and RAVEN also helped in the search Tuesday night.