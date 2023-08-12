Shirley's Farmers' Markets has a few programs to help those in need.
One specifically, to help those on SNAP benefits or who have an EBT card.
They have two markets, one at Tamarack Junction Casino and the other off of California Avenue.
They say while their SNAP and EBT program was exciting at first, they wish more people knew about it.
"Well, we take EBT and SNAP here," said Pat Sponsler, the Market Manager for Shirley's Farmers' Market off of California Avenue. "So, they take their credit card, I run it through the machine, and they buy as much as they want, and we match the first 20 with another free $20. So, it's $40 for using a $20 buy-in. So that's a pretty damn good deal."
People using SNAP or EBT can head to the information booths at either of the farmers markets.
There, they will receive tokens for the amount of EBT credits they would like to use. Those tokens can then be used to purchase any food items.
The farmers market will match up to $20 with double up bucks, which can only be used for produce.
Between their two markets, the one at Tamarack Junction Casino tells us it has struggled to bring in people on SNAP or EBT.
"We've only had about five people utilize here which is why I'm frustrated because it's not enough," said Shirley Sponsler the owner of Shirley's Farmers' Market. "I know that there's other people living in this area that probably have EBT that can utilize the program and don't know about it."
While their California Avenue location sees more consistency, they say it's still not enough.
"I'm usually getting about three to five people coming through here a week using the program," Pat Sponsler said. "I would like to get a lot more. It generates a lot more money for the farmers and it's a great deal for the public too, the ones that are using it."
The program benefits the farmers, the market, and the people using SNAP or EBT. However, spreading the word about the program has presented challenges for the farmers market.
"It's difficult for me to do because I'm not sure how to reach those people," Shirley Sponsler said. "I don't have a mailing list for that. It's a privacy issue and so it's really hard to get the word out there."
For those who would like to use the program, they can visit either of the markets on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.