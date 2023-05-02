An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in Reno Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street around 8:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but died.
Reno Police say they are searching for a suspect but have no description of one at this time.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the community.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.