Shop small Saturday is an event put on by Wandering Wyld at The Village at Rancharrah as a call to action to encourage residents to show up and support small businesses. The Village at Rancharrah is primarily made up of small businesses making for the perfect place to bring in 16 small businesses, makers and creatives to activate this outdoor holiday market. Rachel Macintyre, the CEO & Co-Founder of Wandering Wyld tell us "Vendors look forward to this every single year, the more platforms that we can provide to small businesses to really share their craft and to grow the better." Macintyre says most of the small businesses don't participate in Black Friday, instead they promote going outside closing their shops for the day. But during today's holiday market kickoff event, shoppers are checking off their Christmas lists. Terri Luken, a holiday shopper says, "We're Christmas shopping, I'm looking for ornaments for my tree, looking for presents for my kids...for myself!" Karyn Grow, another holiday shopper tells us what’s on her list "Well I bought some soap and a beautiful soap dish, bought some earrings and I'm just getting started."
Wandering Wyld supports 350 makers and creatives across the Sierra Nevada's. They say when you shop local from a small business 70 cents on every dollar stays within the local community. Macintyre explains "So when you think about how we want to get out soccer clubs funded, our schools funded small businesses are more likely to keep the dollar in as opposed to shopping with corporations." She says usually during these holiday markets they find the vendors selling out because today is one of the highest traffic days of the year for some of these makers. And even though shopping local can be more expensive sometimes, residents say the price doesn't compare to the sentimental value. Luken tells us "Absolutely worth it, these are treasures, they're not just stuff, I could go to Walmart and buy a bunch of stuff but no I want to buy things with meaning." Grow also mentions "There's so many unique beautiful things that you just can't find in a shopping center."
If you missed today’s holiday market kick-off event there will be more at The Village at Rancharrah:
- December 10th and 11th
- December 17th and 18th