Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center says it welcomed its first baby on Saturday, April 9, at 11:58 a.m.
The first baby marks a milestone for the new hospital which opened its doors to the public on April 4.
Baby girl Bennie was born on Saturday afternoon, weighing in at 7 pounds and 5 ounces. She was welcomed as a first child to parents Cierra and Alex, who live in Reno.
“It was very exciting for Bennie to be the first baby born at Sierra Medical Center,” said Cierra. “She was like a little celebrity. All of the staff was so thorough in explaining everything, which was very helpful as a first-time mom, and I was very lucky to have had an easy birth.”
To learn more about Labor and Delivery at Sierra Medical Center and to pre-register, visit NNSierra.com.
(Sierra Medical Center contributed to this report.)