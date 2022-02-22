The Sierra Nevada Job Corps campus (SNJC) which serves youth in Nevada as a trade school that helps to train and certify students to access well paying jobs in the workforce says they have immediate availability to safely house, feed, and educate qualified students.
The Reno campus has the capacity to serve over 500 students aged 16-24 in areas such as Automotive Repair, Certified Nursing Assistant, Hotel and Lodging, Carpentry and more.
Sierra Nevada Job Corps works directly with local and national employers to help fill in-demand jobs. This includes Renown Health, Reno Orthopedic and the U.S. Army to name a few.
The COVID-19 Pandemic significantly reduced the number of students Sierra Nevada Job Corps has served over the past year and a half, but with continued safety precautions, the center is now ready to resume full operation.
In addition, SNJC offers students the opportunity to attain their high school qualifications.
“We are incredibly excited that our campus has reopened our training opportunities and are eager to bring in deserving young people and help them start their careers,” stated Rocky Flanary, Center Director for the Sierra Nevada Job Corps campus. “With a long track record of successfully placing our graduates into meaningful careers in Nevada, we want our state to know that Job Corps is a terrific first option for any interested young person.”