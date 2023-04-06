A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the western slopes of the Sierra from 11pm Thursday night through 2pm Friday afternoon. This will be a much weaker storm than what has moved through previously, but roads will be slick along our mountain passes thanks to the snow. Totals will be modest, ranging from 3-6 inches in the high Sierra, to less than an inch on the eastern side of Tahoe. The western side of Tahoe could see up to 2 inches by Friday afternoon. After the trough moves through on Friday an area of high pressure settles in allowing temperatures to warm. High pressure is something that hasn’t been around very much lately, but will make a big impact on our temperatures this weekend. For the first time in 170 days Reno could hit 70 degrees on Sunday. The last time that happened was on October 21st, of 2022.
The majority of the snow Thursday night will fall north of Highway 50, with the center of the low moving through the Pacific Northwest. Our region will just get the tail end of the storm. Winds will pick up too, gusting in the 30’s for the valley and closer to 75 miles per hour in the high Sierra. A few lingering snow showers will fall Saturday morning, but most of Saturday will be dry if you plan on traveling or skiing. Snowfall rates will reach their peak Friday morning, before tapering off in the late afternoon. Any snow that develops Friday afternoon will be light, but visibility will be lowered at times because of the wind. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50’s, or several degrees cooler than Thursday.
The extended forecast is not as active or frigid as March was, but is not looking totally dry or very warm either. Enjoy the mild weather this weekend as another system rolls through next week. Monday and Tuesday will be warm for this time of year, but windy. Another cold front moves through next Thursday, dropping temperatures below average once again. According to the Climate Prediction Center the west coast is leaning cooler than normal for the month of April, and areas just north of I-80 is leaning wetter than normal for the rest of the month. Reno itself is very close to the wetter than normal category, but is technically in the equal chances zone for April. Both the GFS and Euro models are showing a chance for precipitation every once a while, with temperatures fluctuating as well. It does not look as cold as February, but still chilly for this time of year, with some warmer days thrown in to.
So how cold was March? About ten degrees cooler than normal, with an average high of 48.8 degrees in Reno. Sixty two is the average high for the first week of April, and the first part of this week we were well below that, but thankfully temperatures will warm over the weekend.