...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures and River Rises From Snowmelt
Expected Through The Weekend...
* The warmest temperatures so far this Spring are forecast to
arrive this weekend, with afternoon highs up to 20 degrees
above- average for late April. By Saturday, mid-to-upper 80s are
expected across much of western Nevada, with a few spots in the
Basin & Range potentially hitting 90 degrees. If recreating or
spending time outdoors, be aware that it will be unusually hot
for this time of year and prepare accordingly.
* These warm daytime temperatures, along with mild overnight
lows, will result in efficient melting of our snowpack.
Consequently, high river flows are anticipated across much of
the region. Water will be swift moving and very cold, so be
cautious if approaching a river bank. With snowmelt-driven river
rises, daily fluctuations are common and it's possible the peak
flows will occur overnight. Keep this in mind when setting up
camp near the water.
* A return to cooler, more unsettled weather with the chance of
mountain snow showers and valley rain and/or thunderstorms will
be possible much of next week. Stay tuned to forecast updates on
this early May pattern change.
.Near record high temperatures Thursday through Sunday will bring
significant streamflow rises, especially for snow covered terrain
below about 8000 feet. Rises will likely increase daily through the
weekend following a diurnal melt cycle with the highest flows often
in the evenings and overnight.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the
following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area,
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and
Surprise Valley California. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe
Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and
Southern Lyon Counties.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams will be running high and fast.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Minor mainstem flooding is
currently forecast along the Forks of the Carson River beginning
late Friday. The Susan and Walker Rivers will also need to be
closely monitored as flooding cannot be ruled out. Anyone
participating in outdoor recreation this weekend should use
caution as water will be running high, fast, and potentially out
of banks for some creeks and streams. The water will be extremely
cold as well, quickly causing shock.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&