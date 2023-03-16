The Washoe County Library System gave us new details about renovations happening at the Sierra View Library.
They shared pictures in a tweet of the new carpet and they said shelving is now being installed.
They will also be debuting a new ADA-accessible entrance as they approach their reopening date this spring.
