A significant multi day storm will move through the region late Saturday through Tuesday. Roads will be nearly impossible to travel on in the Sierra with heavy snowfall expected. This is great news for our snowpack, but travel is not advised. Strong winds will also blow the snow around and lower visibility. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra as a result. The warning goes from Saturday night through Tuesday. Roads will be slick in the mountains Saturday night and only get worse each day. The bigger the storm the longer it takes to move out of here. This is a large storm and will take its time to get out of here. Waves will rotate around the main low providing the atmosphere with lift and moisture. The low will drop southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and elongate as it does so. Moisture will be fed up from the southwest and combine with the low to produce heavy rain and snow.
Snow levels will stay above 4500’ through Monday, before dropping to all locations Tuesday. The front will stall out in the Sierra on Monday allowing moisture to get pumped in from the south before swinging east late Tuesday. Cold air will move in behind the front allowing the snow level to plummet. Roads will be wet in Reno Sunday night through much of Monday, but they will be slick late Monday night through Wednesday morning. The foothills on the other hand will be slick Monday morning as well. Virginia City and Lake Tahoe will see mainly snow throughout the duration of the storm. The lowest elevation, at the Reno Airport will see mainly rain late Sunday and Monday with all snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be slick because of the leftovers and frozen puddles. Thundersnow can’t be ruled out either.
The Weather Prediction Center has something called a Winter Storm Severity Index, going from no impacts to extreme. It lists the Sierra as extreme through Tuesday. Reno is listed as minor and Virginia City is moderate. This correlates with the snow total forecast.
The Sierra will see over three feet of snow by Tuesday, and Virginia City could see 12-18 inches. Places like Mt. Rose Summit could see over five feet of snow by the time the storm is gone. Three to four inches of snow is expected in Reno and the Lake Tahoe area is expected to see about three feet. Reno could see well over a half inch of rain before switching over to snow Tuesday. With the somewhat cold nature of the storm, no river flooding is expected, but there could be ponding on the roadways.
Another system moves through Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This storm won’t be as strong but will be cold enough to produce more snow in the Sierra and possibly the valley as well. This storm will be faster, so snow totals will be less. If you have any travel plans it would be best to wait until Friday. The significance of this storm is not only the storm totals but the duration of it. I would avoid our mountain passes at all costs the next few days.