April 19 UPDATE:
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says Alan Corridori has been located and the Silver Alert has been canceled.
Lyon County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fernley man last seen on April 16th.
63-year-old Alan Corridori is approximately 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses, however, he does not have them with him.
He was last seen wearing a small black baseball cap, gray or blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen by his family on April 16 at approximately 9:30 pm when he stated he was heading to bed. He does not have his car, phone or wallet.
If you have any information, contact Lyon County Dispatch at 775-463-6620 or Detective Messman at 775-463-6600 ext. 5034 reference case number 22LY01549