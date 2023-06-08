Authorities need your help finding a missing and endangered 90-year-old man last seen near Jacks Valley Road in Genoa.
You have seen the road signs while driving around Northern Nevada.
Charles Brandt was last seen driving a 2000 gray Mercedes 350 SUV with Nevada license plate 126PYX.
While there is no current photo of Brandt, authorities say he is 6'0" tall, 180 pounds, with short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki shorts.
If you seen Charles Brandt, you're asked to call 911.