The Silver Sage Foundation and the University of Nevada, Reno Rumi Club held their annual Ramadan Iftar Dinner at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center in Reno Saturday evening.
Iftar is the fast-breaking meal observed each evening at sundown during the holy month of Ramadan.
The dinner was an opportunity for the community to join their Muslim friends for an evening meal as they break their Ramadan fast.
The event included a traditional Middle Eastern Turkish meal, along with presentations by community peacemakers.