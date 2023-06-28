Silver Springs Man in Custody After Standoff

Weather Alert

...Summer Heat Arrives For the 4th of July Weekend... * Our first significant bout with heat begins as we head into the holiday weekend. The hottest days will be Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures only cool a few degrees as we reach the 4th of July. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s to around 100 in lower valleys with 80s in Sierra communities. It will feel especially hot given the relative cool weather as of late. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. As always, never leave children or pets inside unattended vehicles where the heat will be life-threatening! * This upcoming heat will also lead to accelerated snowmelt, bringing rises on area creeks and streams. Expect increasing fast and cold flows which can create dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in area waterways or crossing streams on area trails.