Silver Springs Man in Custody After Standoff

Around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night, Lyon County Sheriffs responded to the 2500 block of Ramsay St. Silver Springs, NV after getting a 911 call of a man walking along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and firing a gun toward houses there.
When Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies got there, they saw the man still firing shots. A "Shelter in Place" order was then sent out to all residents and the Union Pacific Railroad was contacted to stop all train traffic.
Once the suspect saw the deputies, he ran away on foot and was seen going inside a home on Ramsay St.
Deputies formed a perimeter around the home and demanded that the suspect leave the house. A short time later, a woman walked out of the house and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Silver Springs resident Gordon Alexander Bayne.
After a short standoff, Bayne left the residence and surrendered to deputies peacefully. The "Shelter in Place" order was lifted and all Union Pacific Railroad traffic was reopened.
Gordon Alexander Bayne was booked in the Lyon County Jail on the following charges: Assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a gun where others may be endangered, and obstructing/resisting a Peace Officer.
His bail is set at $28,640.