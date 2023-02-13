Reno Police say they arrested six people during a DUI saturation patrol Super Bowl weekend.
Police say they made 80 traffic stops for suspected impaired driving - six of those drivers were arrested for DUI and one driver was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic charge.
This DUI saturation event was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.
Authorities say six officers and one Sergeant worked throughout the afternoon and into the early morning hours Sunday into Monday morning.