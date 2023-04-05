Six people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Kings Beach last month.
Placer County Sheriff’s Deputies say on March 20th, an underage victim was robbed at gunpoint by a group of people that then took off in a car.
Deputies say the suspected driver was arrested on a conspiracy charge that night. A second underage suspect was arrested later along with 18-year-old Israel Lopez of Truckee on armed robbery and conspiracy charges.
Deputies say an additional three suspects were later arrested and several items were confiscated including the alleged semi-automatic pistol used in the robbery along with a .22 caliber AR-15-type rifle, numerous realistic-looking guns and brass knuckles.