Four Sky Tavern Race Team athletes have qualified for the Western Region Junior Championships in Alyeska, AK.
"This is very exciting for these young Men!" said Sky Tavern level 500 Alpine Race Coach, Mike Savage.
The high school age athletes will be competing giant slalom (GS) and Slalom (S) during the four-day competition.
The four athletes competing are Reno locals: Zach Boughner, Will Oehlert, Bryce Robb and Torston Kanegsberg.
"Competing in giant slalom requires a combination of physical and mental skills. Skiers must have strong skiing technique, balance, and coordination to navigate the course, which can have varying terrain and conditions. They also need to have quick reflexes and decision-making abilities to adjust their line and speed based on the course and conditions. I trust these racers will do their very best knowing their home mountain is so proud of them." Said Savage.
The competition is from March 22-24.
(Sky Tavern)