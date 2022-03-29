Fire crews quickly knocked down a small brush fire near Verdi Tuesday morning.
The fire started before 9 a.m. and initially threatened one building before it was fully contained.
Fire crews say an escaped burn is to blame for the one-acre fire, near the Truckee River.
⚠️#TMFR Crews knocked down a brush fire caused by an escaped burn in Verdi near Truckee River. Approx. 1 acre on a steep slope with one structure that was initially threatened. pic.twitter.com/XsmLIKBh70— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) March 29, 2022