A cold winter storm will be with us through Wednesday with another round of snow showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning, plan on a slick commute and chain controls.
The mountains will see several inches of snow with 1 to 3" down on the valley floors by Tuesday morning.
Very cold temperatures, with 30s for forecast high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, and single digits for lows by Thursday morning.
Nice and cool for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.
