Northern Nevada got another dump of snow Sunday morning, making roads dangerous for drivers.
The National Weather Service Reno has a winter weather advisory in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area, until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Multiple spin outs and crashes have been reported along I-80 east of Sparks.
Cars are also sliding on the neighborhood streets around Reno that have not been plowed yet.
Drivers should have chains or all wheel drive with snow tires. Remember to drive slow and brake earlier, to give yourself plenty of room when coming to a stop.
Extremely cold temperatures will follow the snow, and is expected through Tuesday. This will make roads icy so drivers should take caution.
Overnight lows on Monday could reach the coldest the region has seen in the past five to 10 years.