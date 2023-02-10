Chain controls are likely along our mountain passes Friday night through Saturday morning with several inches of snow in the mountains and winter driving conditions.
Our valleys will see a few light snow showers by early Saturday morning with 1 to 3" possible.
The storm quickly moves out by Saturday afternoon with colder 40s for highs and sunny skies on Sunday.
Be prepared for slick valleys roads and chain controls in the Sierra by early Saturday morning.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest road conditions.