Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 3” around Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys.
Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the Tuesday morning commute.
A break in the weather on Tuesday, with another storm moving in Wednesday night into Thursday morning with another round of snow showers and chain controls for the mountain passes.
Finally by Friday and the weekend we catch a nice break from the storms with partly sunny skies and chilly 30s for high temperatures.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.
Grab an extra cup of hot coffee or cocoa if you're in the S. Lake Tahoe area & preparing to return home on WB US 50. CHP is turning traffic at the Meyers roundabout due to heavy snow & avalanche control. Expect extended delays. Visit https://t.co/DwwE8ByAE5 for latest road info. pic.twitter.com/Dn6pOmvs7M— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 16, 2023