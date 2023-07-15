While the weather was hot today, some decided to head out to Sparks Marina to try and cool off.
"Oh we found a tree with some shade right by the cool water at the Marina... Everything's cold, we have the cooler filled with ice waters and juices and plenty of vitamin C for the vitamin D," said Nicholas Martinho, local resident.
The Sparks Marina wasn't packed today, but the people who did show up made sure to stay safe from the blazing sun.
People sought out shady spots, especially for their dogs and kids, and even decided to take a dip in the marina to cool off.
Additionally, Goodi's Cafe saw a lot of customers trying to avoid overheating by buying lemonade, root beer, floats, and ice cream.
Employees say dealing with the heat can be a lot.
"Yesterday I was working too, and it was crazy hot, and it just seemed that the day went by so slow," said Mateo Skinner, who works for Goodi's Cafe.
While many in this area say this heat is intense, Northern Nevada isn't getting the worst of it.
For residents and visitors from other areas, they say it's not bad in comparison to where they're from.
"Well, we did move from South Texas about 5 years ago, so this is really nothing to us," Martinho said. "The dry heat without the humidity, I'll take it any day. "
Even though it is dangerously hot this weekend, after the brutal winter our region had, some say they still prefer this weather over the cold.
"You know I do know that I don't like the heat right now personally, but I'd rather definitely have this than freezing cold temperatures," Skinner said. "I'm definitely a hot kind of a guy."