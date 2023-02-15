UPDATE, February 15, 2023:
A few 2 News viewers are reporting that his Nevada William Hill Sports App Account is now available and bonus money due to the inconvenience has been added to the account.
It's unknown at this time if the app is up and running for all bettors, but it seems wins are slowly being added to bettors' accounts.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
February 14, 2023
William Hill said it has "pinpointed the cause of the system failure" sustained during Sunday’s Super Bowl and that its retail sportsbooks are back up and running.
It also adds that they are "focused on resolving and restoring Caesars Sportsbooks by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps.”
Bettors in Nevada were frustrated by a technical glitch in William Hill's mobile app during the Super Bowl on Sunday and some have not been able to claim their money.
"[I'm] a little frustrated because you know there's a lot of sports going on; basketball, soccer," said Zach Newbury. "And I can't play with the money I've already won."
The Nevada Gaming Control Board also acknowledged this issue, giving 2 News this statement today:
"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is aware of the issue and Board Agents from the Enforcement and Technology Division are investigating the matter."
The Nevada Gaming Control Board also says that over $153 million was wagered on the Super Bowl. They told us that we can assume the technical issues did impact the final numbers, although they are unable to quantify the amount.
Bettors said that the app has crashed multiple times in the past, but it's usually not for this long.
"In the past when the app has crashed, they've given us like free play for like us not being able to bet," Newbury said. "So, I mean if they could do that, that would be cool. I mean just giving me my money would be awesome too."
William Hill first tweeted they were aware of the issue impacting Nevada just after 5:30 p.m. The app showed an error thus preventing anyone from wagering on the Super Bowl during the game.
Then later, William Hill said they are in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers.
On Monday, they said they were working on making the app fully functional again. In a statement they said they understand the frustration and apologized for the inconvenience.
Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/qHbfQXAAVR— William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023