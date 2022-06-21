The South Lake Tahoe City Council has awarded nearly $400,000 in cannabis revenue grant funds to 14 non-profit or educational entities.
In May 2021, the City Council committed to allocating up to 50 percent of the previous year’s cannabis revenue to a community benefit grant program.
The grant program is intended to award funding annually to South Lake Tahoe organizations whose projects contribute to mitigating the potential negative impacts of the cannabis industry in the city, and which help promote and address the priorities of the City Strategic Plan, including Built Environment, Recreation and Equitable Access, Community for All, Economic Development and Continuous Improvement.
Grant applications were accepted from April 15-May 15, and will re-open for the same period in 2023.
23 applications were reviewed by the grant committee, consisting of Mayor Middlebrook, Council Member Friedrich as the City Council Finance Committee member, the City Manager, and the City’s Finance Director.
The committee awarded grants to the 14 projects that were most consistent with the criteria and promoted the City’s strategic priorities.
Ten of the awards are offered at the original request amount.
The following is a list of the inaugural program’s grant recipients:
Soroptimist (Safety upgrades to the softball field)
$10,000
TAMBA (Reducing maintenance closures)
$10,000
Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids (TASK) (substance use harm-prevention)
$50,000
The Drug Store Project (teaching about substance use and abuse)
$20,900
Sober Grad Night (substance-free graduation celebration)
$30,000
Lake Tahoe Historical Society (supporting family events)
$10,000
Family Resource Center (bilingual - bicultural therapist, Spanish)
$50,000
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (mental health & community safety)
$50,000
Tahoe Art League (murals and art classes)
$7,500
Gateway Mountain Center (expand youth program)
$48,750
LTUSD (social emotional learning program, field trips)
$50,000
Tahoe Youth and Family Services (substance use disorder specialist)
$50,000
LT Bike Coalition (bike locks and parts to support community donations)
$2,500
Encompass Youth (counseling & workforce readiness for youth in transition)
$10,000
TOTAL
$399,650
For more information on award criteria and how to apply next year, you can visit www.cityofslt.us/grantprogram