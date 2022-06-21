Marijuana in jars
MGN

The South Lake Tahoe City Council has awarded nearly $400,000 in cannabis revenue grant funds to 14 non-profit or educational entities.

In May 2021, the City Council committed to allocating up to 50 percent of the previous year’s cannabis revenue to a community benefit grant program.

The grant program is intended to award funding annually to South Lake Tahoe organizations whose projects contribute to mitigating the potential negative impacts of the cannabis industry in the city, and which help promote and address the priorities of the City Strategic Plan, including Built Environment, Recreation and Equitable Access, Community for All, Economic Development and Continuous Improvement.

Grant applications were accepted from April 15-May 15, and will re-open for the same period in 2023.

23 applications were reviewed by the grant committee, consisting of Mayor Middlebrook, Council Member Friedrich as the City Council Finance Committee member, the City Manager, and the City’s Finance Director.

The committee awarded grants to the 14 projects that were most consistent with the criteria and promoted the City’s strategic priorities.

Ten of the awards are offered at the original request amount.

The following is a list of the inaugural program’s grant recipients:

Soroptimist (Safety upgrades to the softball field)

   $10,000

TAMBA (Reducing maintenance closures)

   $10,000

Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids (TASK) (substance use harm-prevention)

   $50,000

The Drug Store Project (teaching about substance use and abuse)

   $20,900

Sober Grad Night (substance-free graduation celebration)

   $30,000

Lake Tahoe Historical Society (supporting family events)

   $10,000

Family Resource Center (bilingual - bicultural therapist, Spanish)

   $50,000

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless (mental health & community safety)

   $50,000

Tahoe Art League (murals and art classes)

     $7,500

Gateway Mountain Center (expand youth program)

   $48,750

LTUSD (social emotional learning program, field trips)

   $50,000

Tahoe Youth and Family Services (substance use disorder specialist)

   $50,000

LT Bike Coalition (bike locks and parts to support community donations)

     $2,500

Encompass Youth (counseling & workforce readiness for youth in transition)

   $10,000

TOTAL

$399,650

For more information on award criteria and how to apply next year, you can visit www.cityofslt.us/grantprogram