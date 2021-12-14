Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed the state’s first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.
Health officials say the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory tested the specimen and is continuing to provide genome sequencing for positive COVID-19 cases to determine the presence of variants in the community.
The patient who tested positive is a fully-vaccinated woman in her mid-20s.
She has not received a booster dose of the vaccine and the case is still being investigated at this time.
“We knew that it was only a matter of time that we would identify the Omicron variant in Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “People can protect themselves from all variants of the COVID-19 virus by getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster when they are eligible, wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status, and staying home and getting tested if they are sick.”
Dr. Leguen also reminds people who have symptoms or who test positive for COVID-19 to follow self-isolation and quarantine guidance to ensure that they do not infect others. Frequent handwashing and getting a flu vaccine are also recommended to help keep people healthier this holiday season.
On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant as a variant of concern and named it Omicron.
Although the Omicron variant has been identified more widely in the United States, the Delta variant remains the dominant variant circulating in the United States and Clark County.
Vaccination and booster shots still offer the best protection against COVID-19. Health officials remind Nevadans that everyone age 5 and older should get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, everyone from the age of 16 and older are urged to get their booster dose when they are eligible (6 months after receiving their Pfizer or Moderna shots, or 2 months after receiving their Johnson & Johnson shot).
For more information on vaccination go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call 800-401-0946.
(Nevada Health Response contributed to this report.)