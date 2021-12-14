Weather Alert

...Slick Roads a Hazard Tonight and Wednesday Morning... * Expect slick and icy roads and sidewalks to redevelop around or just after sunset as temperatures fall well below freezing. This will affect untreated roadways for this evenings commute and likely the Wednesday morning commute as well. * Check road and traffic conditions before leaving home or work. Take your time and expect some delays. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the teens for Western Nevada or single digits for mountain communities, so plan accordingly. * While the Eastern Sierra will see periods of heavy snow today, for most other parts of the Sierra and Western Nevada additional snowfall this afternoon will be mainly light and scattered, with little to no new snow tonight into Wednesday morning. The next storm with snow will move into the region Wednesday afternoon and evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 0 to 2 inches for valleys including Reno, Carson City, and Minden. Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches for foothill areas including Virginia City, Reno North Valleys, and west of Carson City. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. Heaviest snow rates between 9 PM Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult due to snow and wind. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Strong winds could also result in branches falling and localized power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may mix with or change to rain in valleys, which may significantly limit how much snowfall accumulates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&