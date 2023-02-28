Winter storms continue to strike Southwest Gas service territories so the Company is offering safety tips for snowy weather.
Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snow to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe:
• Do not bury or allow snow to cover any natural gas piping, meters, exhaust vents or appliances.
• Promptly clear snow or ice build-up around meters. Use a broom, not a shovel, whenever possible to avoid causing damage.
• Keep rooftop areas above natural gas meters and piping clear of ice, icicles and/or falling snow to prevent damage.
• If customers suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 1-877-860-6020.
For more important safety tips, including snow safety, visit swgas.com/safety
(Southwest Gas)