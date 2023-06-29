Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a mercury spill at the Spanish Springs Library.

Crews responded to the library's parking lot for a HAZMAT call just after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters blocked off the entrance to the library and Lazy 5 Regional Park while they investigated.

Firefighters say they confined employees and library patrons to the building while they cleaned up the spill. 

No injuries were reported. 

The building and parking lot remain closed. 