Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is investigating a mercury spill at the Spanish Springs Library.
Crews responded to the library's parking lot for a HAZMAT call just after 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters blocked off the entrance to the library and Lazy 5 Regional Park while they investigated.
Firefighters say they confined employees and library patrons to the building while they cleaned up the spill.
No injuries were reported.
The building and parking lot remain closed.
⚠️UPDATE on Hazmat situation at Spanish Springs Library: Appropriate measures have been put in place and all occupants have left the building safely with no report of injuries. The building and parking lot remain closed. pic.twitter.com/c9s7SUqoCs— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 29, 2023
⚠️Avoid Spanish Springs Library (7100 Pyramid HWY) as fire crews are investigating a possible mercury spill in the parking lot. No further details at this time. @washoecounty @cityofsparks pic.twitter.com/DN0ry3rbtn— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 29, 2023