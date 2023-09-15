On Thursday, Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan announced the launch of a Sparks City Attorney Office initiative warning senior citizens and residents of Sparks about scams and how to protect themselves against fraud.
Duncan launched his Senior Citizen Scam Prevention initiative at the Northern Nevada Veterans Home in Sparks with a presentation on likely scams and ways to protect yourself and others from fraud.
"We think the best defense is information at the front end," Duncan said. "Understand, recognize the scam, and hang up the phone, and don't answer the text or email."
With the Better Business Bureau, the initiative will focus on prevention, and providing in-person information on techniques to avoid scams.
Duncan, along with members of the Sparks City Attorney's Office will visit local groups, engage in community outreach to senior populations, and visit senior living facilities throughout Sparks and the region to spread awareness.
“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will do all we can to protect Seniors who have worked hard their entire lives to ensure they are not taken advantage of by predatory scammers,” said Duncan.
